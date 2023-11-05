Predicting the future has been one of the most common challenges throughout history. They have done it from great thinkers to supposed psychics, but also television series or successful programs. The curious thing is that in many cases all of them have been right in a surprisingly precise way.

Let’s review some of the 20th century predictions that have come truewhether by pure logic, intuition or, why not say it, pure chance.

Arthur C. Clarke perfectly described an iPad in 2001: A Space Odyssey

Science fiction has been an inexhaustible source of technological and scientific predictions that, in many cases, have ended up becoming realities over time. In other cases, however, this has not been the case.

A good example of this is what happened with Arthur C. Clarke and his famous work 2001: A Space Odyssey, written in 1968 at the same time that Stanley Kubrick’s film was being filmed.

It not only spoke naturally about space travel or the progress of AI, but The writer described, in great detail, a gadget very similar, even in dimensions, to the modern iPad. The protagonist reads the news on the Moon from it.

Nicola Tesla predicted smartphones and video calls in 1926

Nicola Tesla was, without a doubt, one of the most important inventors of the past centuries, and many consider him the inventor of radio, alternating current or neon lights. But although the limitations of his time prevented him from going further, The scientist seemed to be clear about what the advances of the future were going to be like… and in 1926!

In an interview given that year, Tesla said: “When wireless technology is perfectly applied, the entire Earth will become one huge brain”. And not content with that, he added: “through television and telephone, we will see and hear each other as perfectly as if we were face to face. A man may carry one in his vest pocket.”

HG Wells, and one of the most surprising predictions of the 20th century

The great author of classics such as The War of the Worlds, The Invisible Man or The Time Machine, HG Wells, not only established a chair within science fiction and fantasy literature, but he had time to, in some of his books, make very precise predictions of what was about to happen.

In 1914, in his novel The World Set Free, described what decades later would mean the atomic bombs: “The bomb flashed blinding scarlet in the air and fell, a descending column of flames rising in a whirlwind. The culminating triumph of military science, the definitive explosive that would give the ‘decisive touch’ to the war.” Chillingly accurate.

John Elfreth Watkins and his amazing predictions in 1900

Although it is not as well known as other names, the American engineer John Elfreth Watkins imagined in the year 1900 what the future would be like. And it can be said that he was completely right.

Among his predictions He assured that people would be taller, that there would be color photographs and that, with the advances in telephony, people could easily talk to other citizens from any corner of the world.

The Simpsons, a “visionary” series

Sometimes you don’t have to go to the great masters to find some of the most surprising predictions of the 20th century. The popular family and social satire The Simpsons has also been able to anticipate the future on more than one occasion.

For example when its creators showed Donald Trump as president of the United States (when something like that still seemed unthinkable) or when they clearly showed that Fox and Disney would merge. Sometimes reality is as surprising as fiction.

Looking at it with perspective, it may now seem easy to foresee what was going to happen so long ago, but the thing is by no means simple. What will the world be like a hundred years from now?