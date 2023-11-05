Star Wars is preparing a year 2024 that will excite all fans. A total of five series will be released on Disney+. The Force is powerful!

There are 5 Star Wars series confirmed for 2024. The galactic saga is going to experience one of the most intense courses in its entire history next year. After the meteoric rise of Dave Filoni, who has now become the Creative Director of the science fiction and fantasy franchise, it is time to look to the future. A bright and hopeful future in which Disney+ will be the central axis of the narrative. Therefore, we should not be surprised to find so many projects in 2024. Some projects that we are going to review below.

1) Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law as a Jedi who guides a group of lost children into an unexplored region of the galaxy. The Star Wars series was originally scheduled for fall of this year. But, evidently, plans changed. This series is set in the period after Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. A stage that is usually known as “MandoVerso” among fans. In fact, it is rumored that some of the pirates who threatened Nevarro in The Mandalorian will also appear in Skeleton Crew. Something that would link her firmly to that time.

2) Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Acolyte, from writer-director Leslye Headland and starring Amandla Stenberg, is set in the final days of the High Republic era of Star Wars. Until now, this period had only been developed through comics and novels. Now we will experience it in real action. The Acolyte began production in late 2022 and continued this year. Principal photography has since been completed and is in post-production. The hype for this Lucasfilm series is amazing.

3) Andor

The great success of Andor is led by Diego Luna, who reprized his role as Cassian Andor. A character we met in the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The series made a splash when it premiered in September 2022 thanks to its complex characters and mature tone. Production of the second season was paused due to the strike of writers and actors. But it is expected to be completed as soon as possible. In an interview in March of this year, the director of the series, Tony Gilroy, stated that Lucasfilm intended to release it in the summer of 2024.

4) The Bad Batch (Temporada 3)

The Bad Batch will air its third and final season in 2024. The Star Wars animated series centers on an elite squad of genetically enhanced clone troopers who adapt to the galaxy during a power transition. A series that works as a spin-off of the seventh season of The Clone Wars. The second season of The Bad Batch ended in tragedy for its heroes. That’s what has left many viewers eager to find out what’s going to happen next.

5) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Temporada 2)

Tales of the Jedi is a collection of animated shorts (animated anthology) that reveals untold stories from the era of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. It features an animation style identical to that of the popular The Clone Wars series and offers new adventures with famous characters such as Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Even the unknown Yaddle had a chance at it! The second season of Tales of the Jedi is already on the way. However, it has not been revealed which characters and which time periods of Star Wars the new episodes will focus on. However, it will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Probably, it will do so by releasing all the episodes at the same time as they did during the first installment.