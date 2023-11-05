Suara.com – Shocking news came from Bunga Citra Lestari, or who is familiarly called BCL. Having been widowed for almost four years, BCL is now ready to enter a new chapter in her life with a second marriage. This mother of one child will marry her lover, Tiko Pradipta Aryawardhana or Tiko Wardhana, and their wedding is planned to be held at a luxury hotel in Bali.

This information was obtained from Emma Fatmayani, Registration Staff at KUA Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta, where Bunga Citra Lestari lives. Even so, there is no certainty regarding the wedding date.

“Recommendations for marriage at KUA Mengwi, Bali,” said Emma Fatmayani in a video on the Indosiar YouTube channel, Saturday (25/11/2023).

BCL and Tiko Wardhana have reportedly completed the necessary marriage documents. Emma Fatmayani stated that BCL had provided the death certificate of her husband, Ashraf Sinclair, as well as other documents such as those from the sub-district and family cards. Tiko Wardhana, her future husband, has also completed the necessary documents, including a photocopy of his KTP, a letter from the sub-district, and a divorce certificate, making him a divorcee.

Bunga Citra Lestari with Tiko Aryawardhana (right side of BCL), who is suspected to be the artist’s new lover. Tiko seems familiar with the BCL family. (Instagram)

The news about the closeness of Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Wardhana is in the spotlight, especially because their relationship is relatively new. Tiko Wardhana made his first appearance at BCL’s 40th anniversary celebration and also celebrated Eid with the Bunga Citra Lestari family this year. This marriage is a new chapter in BCL’s life after losing her husband, Ashraf Sinclair, in February 2020.

Behind his stunning vocal charm, hidden traces of the success and wealth he has built from various aspects of his multifaceted life. Let’s explore more deeply the sources of BCL’s wealth which include entertainment, business, films, TV shows and the world of endorsements.

1. Entertainment Arts: Solo Singers and Concerts

As a singer, BCL has created a long trail in the Indonesian music industry. A number of his singles and albums, such as “First Love,” “About You,” and “Its Me BCL,” not only sold well on the market, but also created icons in Indonesian music.

His solo concerts, which were not only in Indonesia but also abroad, became a stage for his skill in mesmerizing thousands of audiences. His latest concert in Singapore successfully attracted the attention of more than 4 thousand spectators.

2. Multisector Business: Cosmetics and Restaurants

BCL is also known as a successful business woman. Previously, together with her late husband, Ashraf Sinclair, they built a cosmetics and restaurant business, including ESQA x BCL, Bulgogi Brothers, and Pondok Sunda.

Even though he runs this business with Ashraf, the sustainability and development of this business is also one of the supporting pillars of BCL’s wealth.

3. Acting in Film

Before stepping into the world of music, BCL first achieved success in acting. Even though he has made achievements as a singer, BCL remains active in the film industry.

Habibie & Ainun movie poster (Instagram)

His roles in films such as “My Stupid Boss 2,” “My Stupid Boss,” and “Habibie & Ainun” not only received rave reviews from audiences but also contributed significantly to his personal income.

4. TV Show: Talent Search Judges

Not only prominent in the world of music and film, BCL also often receives offers to be a judge in talent search shows on television. His presence as a judge not only gives a new color to the event, but also gives him the opportunity to earn substantial payments, even reaching tens of millions of rupiah for each appearance.

Bunga Citra Lestari with her son, Noah Sinclair. (Instagram)

5. Endorsements and Presence on Social Media

With more than 21.2 million followers on Instagram, BCL is not only an idolized figure but also a magnet for well-known brands. Endorsement support from these brands, along with BCL’s role as brand ambassador for beauty products, contributes significantly to its source of income.

Pay as a brand ambassador is said to reach astonishing figures, reaching hundreds to billions of rupiah.

BCL’s wealth profile is a reflection of its skills in exploring various sectors, from arts and entertainment to the business world. His success not only comes from his artistic talent, but also from his intelligence in exploiting opportunities and popularity to create diverse sources of income.