It is increasingly common to spend many hours a day in front of the laptop. Whether for work, remote or in an office, to study, watch movies or whatever. These computers have become a key piece both in the professional and academic world and in regards to leisure and entertainment.

But as with any other habit, this routine can, in the long run, be harmful in many physical ways, so it is advisable to take precautions. Below we present 5 simple practices that protect your health if you spend many hours in front of the laptop.

Be careful with postures

Office jobs usually bring many problems, such as the usual back pain. Although sometimes it is unavoidable to use the laptop in any way, it is advisable choose a good ergonomic environment if you are going to spend many hours a day pressing the key.

Without going any further, having the computer at a height close to your eyes relieves the strain on your back and neck. And maintaining an adequate distance can help prevent injuries to your arms and wrists.

Schedule breaks to take care of your health

All experts agree: it is not advisable to spend too much time in front of a screen, no matter how much at any given moment you are absorbed by work, studies, etc.

From time to time it doesn’t hurt to get up, walk for a while, stretch your muscles and focus your attention on other things. Since it is quite common to forget it, a good idea in this sense could be to set an alarm every hour, for example, so you don’t forget it if you are very absorbed in your chores.

Protect your sight

Regardless of your visual health, your eyes are the organ that suffers the most from repeated exposure to devices such as computers. One of the best practices that protect your health if you spend many hours in front of the laptop is to rest your eyes every so often.

The same as adjusting the brightness of the screen, neither excessively high nor dim, and having lighting that does not require more effort from your eyes than necessary. This way you will reduce visual fatigue and everything that it entails.

Exercise, your best ally

All jobs or tasks that require spending many hours in front of the laptop are usually at odds with physical exercise. That is, they tend to lead you to a very sedentary lifestyle.

Even without being an athletic glory, it never hurts compensate this routine with some gymnastics: go for a run, spend some time at the gym or, at least, do some stretches from time to time. Your body will thank you.

The importance of the environment

Not only can spending many hours in front of your laptop affect your health on a physical level, but also in a psychological sense. In this sense, It doesn’t hurt to maintain a pleasant, tidy and comfortable environment.

In this way you will be able to reduce stress and the possible feeling of apathy that may arise as the hours go by. Details that, although it may not seem like it, influence.

If you follow these actions, your health and well-being will surely improve. And the best of all is that it doesn’t take too much effort to put them into practice.