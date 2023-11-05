If you have ever visited Japan, you will be aware that in the Asian country people tend to be quite thin in general. Beyond the constitution of each person, the Japanese way of life causes many of its inhabitants to achieve their best weight without having to diet. Not in vain, it is one of the countries with the highest life expectancy in the world.

Do you want to know what are some of the Japanese customs that can help you lose weight without dieting? Well, continue reading.

Bento, one of the Japanese customs to keep the line

In Japan, work schedules are the most demanding, forcing many Japanese to eat out most of the time. For this reason, their tradition has developed what is known as bento, something like meals prepared in individual boxes, which are economical, aesthetic and, above all, healthy.

They usually consist of foods such as rice, vegetables or products rich in lean proteins, to achieve a good energy intake in just the right amount. If something characterizes the bento, it is its reasonable, perfectly measured portions.

The Hara Hachi Bu diet

Although in Spain it is usually considered a diet, and it is relatively fashionable for some time now, the truth is that The Hara Hachi Bu It is not a regime as such, but the habit of eating until you are full, but without being completely satisfied.

This practice encourages moderation in eating, avoiding excess and reducing food waste, and helps to avoid gaining weight without the obligation to undergo any specific diet.

Watch what you eat

A bit in line with everything above, for the Japanese quality is always more important than quantity, at least in everything that has to do with food. Looking for healthy foods that match the time of year is part of your habits.

This seeks to have a nutritional balance, opting for simple digestion that helps the body’s well-being, without subjecting it to great efforts in the form of “binges.”

Control posture when eating

The Japanese tend to be ceremonious about everything, including meals. According to their beliefs, eating is not only for nourishment, but is part of a small daily celebration. Therefore, when it comes to doing things, they are very concerned about chew calmly and maintain a straight and perfectly upright posture.

For this reason they also facilitate digestion and, it is said, prevent the accumulation of fat around the abdomen and waist.

Walk whenever possible

The Japanese walk a lot. This has a logical explanation: in cities like Tokyo, which are extremely overcrowded, using the car to go to work or many other places is nothing short of a utopia. The Japanese walk a lot daily, which they alternate with public transportation or bicycles.

If you visit any corner of the country, you will be surprised to see so many people riding these vehicles, of all ages, even very old people.

Adopting these Japanese customs can not only help you lose weight without dieting, but they also help you save money and feel better. Something that, in the long run, can also influence better mental health.