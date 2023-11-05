Suara.com – The figure of Erina Gudono often steals attention, especially regarding the fashion worn by Kaesang Pangarep’s wife. Usually looking elegant, Erina also often carries bags that are worth tens to hundreds of millions.

The Miss Indonesia 2022 finalist often comes to events with a simple appearance, but carries an unusually priced bag.

Regarding luxury bags, here is a row of luxury bags belonging to Erina Gudono.

Louis Vuitton bag worth IDR 60 million

President Joko Widodo’s youngest daughter-in-law was caught carrying a Louis Vuitton brand bag from the Grenelle series. Erna was carrying a bag worth $4,098 USD or the equivalent of IDR 60 million when accompanying Kaesang to watch a football match.

Wearing an expensive tote bag, Erina looks beautiful in a white dress.

Dior bag IDR 75.1 million

Erina was also seen carrying a nude Dior Ultramatte Cannage Calfskin bag priced at IDR 75.1 million. She combined the Dior bag with a turquoise top when accompanying Kaesang to play football with Raffi Ahmad.

Fendi bag IDR 80.3 million

Erina Gudono’s Luxury Bag When Visiting the State Palace (Instagram/Fendi)

While visiting the State Palace accompanying the 42 finalists for Puteri Indonesia 2023, Eria Gudono was seen carrying a Fendi brand bag with the Peekaboo Iseeu series. The small size bag is priced at 5400 USD or around IDR 80.3 million on the official website

Dior bag Rp. 84 million

While attending the opening of Pracina Tuin Park at Mangkunegaran Temple with Kaesang, Erina Gudono looked beautiful wearing a kebaya. Beautiful in a kebaya, Erina also carried a Rp. 84 million Dior bag.

Chanel bag Rp. 186 million

On her honeymoon in Paris with Kaesang, Erina was caught carrying a large classic black Chanel bag. The bag is estimated to cost IDR 186 million.