Suara.com – Still a beginner at Mobile Legends Bang Bang? There are several heroes that are best to buy, not only including OP heroes but also easy to learn for beginners.

Because of this, Suara.com has summarized five Mobile Legends heroes for beginners that must be purchased. Because it helps players to better understand and master this game.

Choosing a Mobile Legends hero is very important, not only for the strategy to win. But also to learn and master this game well.

Especially beginners, it is recommended to try out more Mobile Legends heroes. Apart from learning, you can also gain playing experience.

However, there are several OP heroes for beginners who can make it easier for players to learn this game made by Moonton.

As summarized below by Suara.com, there are recommendations for Mobile Legends heroes for beginners that should be purchased and used.

1. Kadita

Hero Kadita from Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

Are beginners immediately faced with a Mage hero? Yes, all lanes and roles should be tried for beginners. Including Kadita as a Mage and Assassin hero.

Kadita teaches mastery of crowd control mechanics. Also a pretty cool Mobile Legends hero for beginners.

2. Brody

Hero Brody in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

Hero Marksman is not easy for beginners to learn. However, beginners must experience it, one of which is Brody.

This Mobile Legends hero is an interesting choice because it has mechanics that are not as complicated as other Marksman. Brody is also useful for learning to finish off minions optimally.

3. Bruno

Hero Bruno in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

Another Marksman hero on this list, Bruno, is a must for beginners to master at this time.

Bruno teaches players to master basic attacks well. Also do a combo with skill 1 and ultimate to produce more painful damage.

4. Chou

Hero Chou in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

Compared to other OP heroes, Chou is difficult to master. However, it is suitable for beginners who want to learn on several lanes.

Harena Chou is a hybrid hero who can fill many lanes. Just one Mobile Legends hero can be used in many strategies.

5. Hayabusa

Hero Hayabusa in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

Hero Assassin is one that is popular with beginners. Of the many Mobile Legends heroes in the Assassin role, there is Hayabusa who is the most iconic.

The Hayabusa’s mechanics are easy to learn over time. It also makes it easier for players to control heroes who need speed.

Those are the five recommended Mobile Legends heroes for beginners that must be purchased. Not only is it an OP hero, but it also makes it easier to learn.