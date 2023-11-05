Almost everyone understands that taking care of your mobile phone is essential so that it performs as well as possible and takes longer to break down or stop working in optimal conditions. But what happens with health? Well, it is also something that, in a certain way, can affect you.

In other words: having a dirty phone can cause some risks in that sense as well. In this article we are going to see some of the main reasons why you should keep your cell phone cleanand that do not have to do only with appearance, far from it.

Mobile phones and skin problems

Without getting fussy, there is no doubt that a dirty mobile phone is an ideal breeding ground for germs and bacteria. By constantly touching the screen and buttons, we transfer microorganisms from our hands to the phone and vice versa. This can increase the risk of infections and contact-borne diseases.

In fact, it has often been shown that prolonged cell phone use can cause contact dermatitis. In this case, it usually happens for a specific reason: nickel. Many people are sensitive or allergic to this material, which is present in many phone cases. If it also mixes with dirt, it can cause symptoms such as itching or irritation in the hands.

The eyes are another sensitive area of ​​the body that is always vulnerable to prolonged screen use (in some cases, it can even affect the quality of sleep). If the mobile screen is dirty, the risks increase.

Holding your phone close to your eyes, such as when making video calls, puts you at risk of developing eye infections. Germs present on the phone can come into contact with the eyes and cause irritation or infections.

In fact, keeping your phone clean and cleaning it frequently can even be positive for your mood. If the use of these devices can already generate episodes of stress, or at least increase anxiety in some users, things are even worse if the mobile phone looks dirty and neglected.

Keep your cell phone clean to avoid acne

DepositPhotos

On some occasions, problems as seemingly unrelated as the appearance of acne have even been associated with a dirty phone. This would be due to the heat generated by the device, often located close to the face, and enhanced by dirt such as the accumulation of dust.

To avoid this, it is usually recommended Always keep the mobile screen clean, and try not to use the device when your hands are dirty. The accumulation of dust on the phone, in fact, is not recommended for people with asthma or any other respiratory problem.

All reasons that point out the importance of keeping your cell phone clean. Of course, we must not forget the fact of the bad image that this can generate, especially depending on what environments, such as work. After all, nowadays they are details that people pay attention to, and more than they sometimes think.