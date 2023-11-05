Everyone knows mint, especially for its culinary uses. It is an ingredient whose freshness and versatility have made it really popular in all types of recipes, and even appetizers and sweets. But the thing doesn’t stop there.

Contrary to what many people think, mint is not only used for decoration or cooking. Rather the other way around, Having a mint plant at home is extremely beneficial in many ways.. In this article we are going to see some of the most interesting ones and from which you can surely get the most out of.

The good aroma of mint

Having a mint plant at home can help you make everything smell better. It may seem very obvious, but it is a reality. Mint has a refreshing and pleasant aroma, which almost everyone tends to like.

It doesn’t hurt, on the other hand, to place it as a “natural air freshener” in places that are more likely to accumulate bad odors, such as the bathroom.

Mint against humidity

In reality, there are many more reasons to have a mint plant not only at home, but also in the bathroom. Logically, its fresh and pleasant aroma combats unpleasant odors, but it also mint is good against damp and mold.

Mint absorbs humidity from the environment, like other plants, and in this way it can prevent humid places from ending up with these uncomfortable discomforts. Which also leads us to the next section.

A long-lasting plant

Mint is not a particularly weak plant; Come on, it’s relatively hard. For this reason can withstand staying well in places with little light, such as bathrooms. It requires light, yes, but it is preferable that it be indirect.

The mint plant, therefore, is very easy to care for, and you do not need to be an expert gardener to be able to maintain it. Not to mention that it is not what they say is expensive to get.

Insect repellent, another reason to have a mint plant at home

Have you ever seen mint plants adorning windows? If so, you should know that it is not only an aesthetic issue, but it is also due to a practical sense. It is shown that The aroma given off by mint plants, so pleasant to most humans, is not particularly liked by bugs.

Another reason to have a mint plant at home is that: it serves as a natural insect repellent. And it is always healthier, especially in summer, than carrying insecticide around the house.

Almost magical properties

For countless years, mint has been used to accompany all types of recipes and also to make infusions.

But many cultures have given it other uses, some quite ceremonious, such as chewing mint or simply playing with it in your hands to relax. Based on these calming properties, Mint is also good for overcoming stress or anxiety.

If to all these practical reasons, you add the most well-known ones to everyone: the many dishes that can be served with mint, you will surely think that having a mint plant at home is more interesting than you initially thought.

Mint is a beautiful plant that smells good and is also useful for many things.. What more could you want?