loading…

The Houthis have a specific goal in launching attacks on Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Yemen’s Houthi group has joined the Israel-Hamas war raging more than 1,000 miles from their center of power in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. They stated on October 31 that they had fired drones and missiles at Israel in attacks that highlighted the risk of regional conflict.

Here are 5 reasons the Houthi militia attacked Israel.

1. Has the same fate as Palestine



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, in the late 1990s, the Houthi family in the far north of Yemen founded a religious revival movement for the Shiite Zaydi Islamic sect, which once ruled Yemen but whose northern region had become impoverished and marginalized.

As disputes with the government escalated, they launched a series of guerrilla wars with the national army and a brief border conflict with the major Sunni group, Saudi Arabia.

2. Gets influence from Iran



Photo/Reuters

The war began in late 2014 when Sanaa was captured by the Houthis. Alarmed by Iran’s growing Shia influence along its borders, Saudi Arabia intervened as leader of a Western-backed coalition in March 2015 to support the Saudi-backed government.

The Houthis control much of the north and other major population centers, while the internationally recognized government is headquartered in Aden.

Yemen has enjoyed more than a year of relative calm amid UN-led peace efforts. Saudi Arabia has held talks with the Houthis in an effort to exit the war.

3. Helping Hamas achieve victory



Photo/Reuters

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that the group had launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel on October 31, and that more such attacks would occur “to help the Palestinians achieve victory”.

Saree said there had been three Houthi attacks on Israel since the start of the conflict, which appeared to confirm they were behind a drone strike on October 28 that resulted in explosions in Egypt and Israel blamed on the Houthis, and the attack on October 19. incident in which the US navy intercepted three cruise missiles.

4. Hostile to Israel and the US



Photo/Reuters

As part of the “Axis of Resistance” backed by Iran, the Houthis have supported Palestine since Hamas attacked Israel.