GAZA – After repeatedly rejecting a ceasefire with Hamas and calling the idea “ridiculous”, Israel agreed to a four-day cessation of hostilities in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

Six weeks of death and destruction, which Israeli and Western leaders say should lead to the destruction of Hamas, has now strengthened the image of the Palestinian movement throughout the Arab world and beyond.

The four-day ceasefire implemented on Friday provided relief for those most affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, but in many ways has been disastrous for the Israeli government. When women and children, held captive by Hamas and Israel, were reunited with their families, the threat of further war loomed large.

Although the loved ones of those freed are now celebrating, the next steps will be crucial in determining the final outcome of the 46-day battle that has now been paused. Currently, it seems that the idea that “Hamas must go” is just a pipe dream.

Here are 5 reasons why it became even more popular during the Gaza war.

1. Gaining International Sympathy



On October 27, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to thunderous applause, calling for a ceasefire to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip. Although the non-binding resolution passed with a majority of 120 votes in favor, Israel and the United States rejected it outright.

“The call for a ceasefire proposed by Arab countries was branded as ‘defense against Nazi terrorists’ by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN. This came after Hamas released four Israeli civilian hostages unconditionally, for humanitarian reasons,” said Robert Inlakesh , Middle East political analyst, reported by RT.

2. Hamas cannot be destroyed by air and ground attacks



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials in his martial law government have repeatedly stated their goal of destroying Hamas and allied Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, and have refused to negotiate with them.

Six weeks of aerial bombardment of densely populated civilian areas in the besieged Palestinian enclave, which also turned into a ground war, has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 people by some estimates, but failed to eliminate Hamas.

“In fact, Israeli forces have not been able to demonstrate a single significant military achievement against Palestinian armed groups,” said Inlakesh.

3. Israel Failed to Kill Senior Hamas Leaders



