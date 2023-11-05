loading…

GAZA – Israel’s current goal of bombing and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 in southern Israel is to eradicate the armed group.

If Israel is successful, the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to the besieged enclave has been mentioned as a possibility. But will it come back? And can you? The answer is no!

Here are 5 reasons why the PA will not lead Gaza and Hamas will remain in power in Gaza.

1. Hamas Remains Surviving and Strong in 5 Gaza Attacks



Under Hamas, the Gaza Strip has been besieged, impoverished by Israel and attacked five times in the last 17 years.

In light of this latest attack, the political future of Palestine looks very precarious.

Israel says it aims to completely destroy Hamas and that is why it launched an all-out offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

2. Hamas is not only defending Gaza, but Palestine



Israeli attacks, settler violence and the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank are some of the reasons Hamas launched its attack on October 7, said Izzat al-Rasheq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau.

“We warned Israel and the international community that this relentless pressure would lead to an explosion, but they did not listen,” al-Rasheq told Al Jazeera, adding that the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the unjust detention of thousands of Palestinians, and the blockade in Gaza also plays a role.

3. The PA is considered to be colluding with Israel and the US



PA rule in the West Bank is seen by many Palestinians as colluding with Israel.

“The most frustrating thing is Abbas, who is considered weak because he has been unable to advance the peace process during his nearly two decades in power,” said Rafe Jabari, a Middle East political analyst, reported by Al Jazeera.