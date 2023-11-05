loading…

Israeli propaganda in the Gaza War is considered a failure. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When talking about the war in Ukraine, former US President George W. Bush misspoke. “Someone’s decision to launch a completely unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq… I mean, of Ukraine,” said Bush, who later joked: “After all, Iraq too…” This illustrates how decisions are taken lightly even though they don’t do anything. the same one. affecting millions of people.

Two decades ago, US claims that Saddam Hussain had weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq were not easy to verify. However, the majority of the international community agreed because intelligence from the world’s most powerful military agency was considered meaningful. The then US Secretary of State, Colin Powell, delivered a famous speech at the UN, calmly stating his claims lacked evidence. It took years for this lie to be revealed.

Currently, Israel’s UN Ambassador is not as calm as Powell. He was furious that the international community did not simply accept his denial of the mass casualties of Gaza civilians. Gilad Erdan was also angered by the lack of acceptance of Israel’s narrative about what happened after October 7.

Here are 5 reasons why Israeli propaganda failed in the Gaza War.

1. Stuck in Confusion and Paradox



Photo/Reuters

The failure to support the Israeli version is primarily due to the irreparable contradiction of the truth. Over the past three weeks, hasbara – Israeli propaganda – has been mired in errors and paradoxes.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) rejected Israel’s claim that it had ordered the evacuation of Al-Ahli Hospital before it was bombed. WHO described Israel’s request to evacuate hospitals as “a death sentence for the sick and injured.”

At the same time, Human Rights Watch reported that Israel used white phosphorus bombs against Palestinian hospitals. In other words, Israel’s bombing of a hospital is routine, underscoring the Jewish State’s disregard for human life.

The Al-Ahli bombing and ongoing massacre of civilians by the Israeli armed forces has sparked global outrage. Israeli officials attempted to shift the blame, accusing Palestinian resistance groups of being behind the hospital bombing.

A recording was released involving Palestinian groups, but when the recording was proven to be fake, Israel deleted the social media post and uploaded a new version. This was not the only post that was later deleted by Israeli officials.

“Observers know that Palestinian resistance organizations do not have bombs with such power, and further evidence shows that Israel carried out the attack on the hospital,” said Omer Carullah Sevim, a researcher at the TRT World Research Center, as reported by Middle East Monitor.

Nevertheless, leading mainstream media in the West began to change the narrative and published reports justifying the killing of civilians. These efforts come straight from Israel’s propaganda playbook.