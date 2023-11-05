loading…

Hamas became stronger after being able to defeat Israel in the war in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Following the implementation of a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli media was flooded with reports that Hamas remained strong after 49 days of fighting, and that the Israeli military was losing the war.

Following Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas.

But despite Israel’s horrific bombing campaign and ground operations in Gaza that have killed some 15,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, Israeli media reports that Hamas remains in control of the conflict.

Here are 5 reasons why Hamas remains strong after Israel’s 49-day war

1. Still Controlling the Gaza Strip



Photo/Reuters

Following the release of the first wave of Israelis held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hebrew-language Channel 12 said that on November 25, “Anyone who rushes to mourn Hamas should see today to understand that this is not reality. “After 49 days of war, Hamas has proven to be still strong and still controls the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli outlet noted that Hamas managed to complete the exchange of prisoners, including those held by another Palestinian faction, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, despite claims that it had lost control of its fighters and cells. “After all this, Hamas’ kneeling action is still a long way off,” the media outlet added.

2. The Israeli Military Failed to Kill Hamas Leaders



Photo/Reuters

Israeli media military affairs correspondent Nir Dvory said that the Hamas movement “has not collapsed,” and noted that the Israeli army “failed to liquidate the movement’s officials” who were declared targets of its operations.

Hours after a temporary ceasefire between the Israeli occupation and resistance groups in Gaza took effect on Friday, criticism began to emerge that it had not achieved the stated goals of the war in the Gaza Strip.

3. The Israeli Military Has Shown No Progress in the Gaza War



Photo/Reuters

According to Channel 12, the Military Monitoring Authority refused to allow Israeli media to show action maps of its progress in Gaza, fearing it would show how little the army had achieved.

In fact, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Palestinian resistance’s intelligence capabilities were much more sophisticated than previously known.

The newspaper’s military affairs analyst, Yossi Yehoshua, revealed that Israeli soldiers found documents at Hamas bases in Gaza that included details of the structure and social composition of the Israeli Paratroopers Brigade, as well as photos of former brigade commanders and other officers who had been dismissed.

4. Pessimism among the Israeli Military



Photo/Reuters