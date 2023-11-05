loading…

Fatah and Hamas have many differences in fighting for the Palestinian people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A masked Qassam Brigades fighter adjusts his AK-47 assault rifle before he sits on a chair in the office of Gaza’s Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Hello, Condoleezza Rice. You have to deal with me now. “There is no more Abu Mazen (Abbas),” the fighter joked in an imaginary phone call to the then United States Secretary of State. Around him, fighters from Hamas’ armed wing took photos of themselves.

It was 2007, and Hamas had just fought and defeated a faction of Abbas’s Fatah party for control of Gaza.

Fatah lost the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections and was unhappy with the results, attacking the winner, Hamas.

This not only means political divisions but also geographic divisions. Palestine is divided into the occupied West Bank, partly ruled by the Palestinian Authority, and Gaza under Hamas.

The situation has remained stagnant since then – to the point that today the political future of the Palestinian people appears increasingly uncertain.

Here are 5 reasons Fatah and Hamas are unlikely to unite.

1. Have a different approach in leading Palestine



Photo/Reuters

At the heart of the rift between the two most dominant players in Palestinian politics is their difference in approach to the Palestinian cause.

“Even though Fatah and the Palestinian Authority, whose current leadership is the same, focus on cooperation with Israel, Hamas’ strategy is to confront Israel militarily,” said Aboud Hamayel, a lecturer at Birzeit University in the West Bank, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Hamayel said, echoing the PA’s defeated tone.

2. Have a different position and attitude in relations with Israel



Photo/Reuters