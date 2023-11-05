loading…

Footage from Emirati media showed decomposing premature babies at al-Nasr Hospital. Photo/Al-Mashhad

GAZA TRACK – The bodies of five premature Palestinian babies were reportedly found at al-Nasr Hospital as journalists and aid workers combed through the remains of the Israeli bombed health facility.

The discovery occurred during a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s brutal attacks on the region have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

Journalists from the Emirati TV channel Al-Mashhad discovered the decomposed remains of children, who were not among those evacuated from the children’s hospital after Israeli forces ordered patients and staff to leave on November 10, 2023.

Footage released by the channel, which Middle East Eye could not independently verify, showed the babies still lying in hospital beds.

Hospital Director Mustafa al-Kahlot said in a statement to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor that he sent appeals to aid groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), about the five babies before their deaths but received no response.

The human rights group called on the Israeli army to be “responsible” for the children’s deaths and criticized the ICRC, which assisted with the evacuation from the hospital, for failing to provide assistance.

Middle East Eye contacted the ICRC for a statement, but had not received a response by the time this story was published.

More than 16,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, have been killed by Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza.

A total of 22 hospitals in Gaza, including several in the southern region, have been forced by the Israeli army to be evacuated or targeted by missiles since October 7.