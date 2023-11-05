Suara.com – Rachel Vennya won the Audience Choice Actress category award at the 2023 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) which was held on Tuesday, November 14 2023 at the Ciputra Artpreneur Theater. Take a peek at the series of portraits below!

1. Debut Akting Film Sleep Call

In the film Sleep Call, Rachel Vennya plays Nur. A private employee at an online loan company or pinjol. The character Nur, played by Rachel Vennya, has a religious attitude.

2. Received FFI Appreciation

On the grand stage of FFI 2023, Rachel Vennya’s acting in the film Sleep Call was appreciated as the Audience’s Choice Actress. This special category was given to him because of the support from the audience through his role as Nur in the film.

3. Didn’t expect to get an award

Rachel Vennya admitted that she never thought she would bring home the FFI trophy. Rachel felt that just being invited to the FFI event was already a matter of pride. “I’m definitely grateful and I didn’t expect it,” said Rachel Vennya.

4. Saying Thank You

When receiving the award, Rachel Vennya expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play the character Nur. “(Thank you) the big family from Sleep Call, our director Fajar Nugros and couch acting from Sleep Call Mas Rukman Rosadi. IDN Pictures crew, producers, cast, everyone, thank you very much,” said Rachel Vennya.

5. Experienced the lowest point

Judging from her upload, Rachel Vennya revealed what was in her heart. He admitted that he was at the lowest point in his life and felt that all chapters in his life were finished. Rachel Vennya experienced this several years ago after she was caught in a case of escaping from Covid-19 quarantine.

That’s a series of portraits of Rachel Vennya who won the Audience Choice Actress category at the 2023 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI).

Contributor: Anistya Yustika