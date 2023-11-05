loading…

5 people were injured in a stabbing in Dublin, 3 of them children. Photo/Sky News

DUBLIN – At least five people were injured, three of them children, in the action stabbing which happened outside a school in Dublin city centre, Ireland .

Police said the three children, a boy and a girl, were taken to hospitals in the Dublin area shortly after 1.30pm local time.

“Five victims have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin area,” an Irish police spokesman said.

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with the parents of the three injured children,” he added.

One of the children, a five-year-old girl, and a woman in her 30s are being treated for serious injuries.

In a press conference, Police Inspector Liam Geraghty told media that the five-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment.

He also said that the attack appeared to be an “independent attack” and that officials were not currently treating it as terror-related.

“A five-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl and a man in his 50s were treated for less serious injuries,” Geraghty said as quoted by Sky News, Friday (24/11/2023).

He said a person of interest was detained at the scene. Previously, police said they were not looking for anyone else at this time.