A new study, commissioned by the United Nations for COP28, raises an alarm on coastal cities. By 2050projections show that hundreds of highly populated coastal cities will be exposed to increased risk of floodsincluding land occupied by approximately 5% of the population of coastal cities such as Santos, Brazil, Cotonou, Benin, and Kolkata, India.

By 2100, on our current emissions trajectory, exposure will double to land occupied by 10% of the population of these highly populated coastal areas.

The new data published by Human Climate Horizons, a collaboration between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Climate Impact Lab (CIL), map in detail this fivefold increase in susceptibility to flood damage along the world’s densely populated coastlines. The data platform allows you to see where the impacts of sea level rise may most threaten homes and infrastructure.

The extent of coastal flooding has increased in recent times 20 years due to rising sea levels, meaning 14 million more people around the world now live in coastal communities with a 1 in 20 annual chance of flooding, new data reveals. If we continue to increase greenhouse gas emissions globally, this floodplain with a 1 in 20 chance of flooding will extend into areas now populated by nearly 73 million people by the end of the century.

Many low-lying regions along the coasts of Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia may face severe threat of permanent flooding, part of an alarming trend that could trigger a reversal in human development in coastal communities around the world. By 2100, climate change is projected to cause submergence of a significant portion of land (>5%) in the following Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Associate Members of the United Nations Regional Commissions: Bahamas, Virgin Islands British, Cayman Islands, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Turks and Caicos, Tuvalu and Seychelles.

At the highest levels of global warming, about 160,000 square kilometers of coastal land (an area larger than the territory of Greece or Bangladesh) would be inundated by 2100, compared to a future without climate change. This includes large tracts of coastal cities in Ecuador, India, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, which are hosting COP28. With concerted action to reduce global emissions and put the world on track to limit warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, 70,000 square kilometers of this at-risk land is expected to remain above sea level