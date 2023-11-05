loading…

COP28 in Dubai was held amidst the inability of developed countries to demonstrate their commitment to climate change. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – World leaders, government representatives and delegates will gather at the annual UN climate change summit, known as the Conference of the Parties or COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Controlling fossil fuels and carbon emissions is expected to be the main agenda of the 13-day summit (November 30 to December 12). International funding to help countries adapt to climate change will also be hotly debated as developing countries demand more contributions from industrialized countries.

An ambitious loss and damage fund approved last year to support poor countries to help manage the negative impacts of climate change has yet to be implemented. World leaders agreed to the fund after COP27 last year, but they failed to reach a consensus on the most important question – which countries would pay into the fund and how much.

Countries will also face the first review of their progress towards the Paris Agreement, a landmark international agreement on limiting carbon emissions signed at COP21, almost eight years ago.

Although the UAE is the first Middle Eastern country to ratify the agreement, people are widely divided over hosting the summit in a country that has been blamed for a growing problem of dependence on fossil fuels, which account for more than 75 percent of global demand. greenhouse gas emissions. Some parties are now also criticizing the inclusion of representatives related to oil and gas in the summit.

As the debate around COP28 and its impact continues, here’s what to know about this year’s conference and what makes it important.

Here are the 5 main objectives of COP28 in Dubai.

1. Looking for Common Ground



Photo/Reuters

The COP is the main decision-making body within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established in 1992.

Representatives of the 197 countries that have signed or become “parties” to the UNFCCC will participate primarily through debate and negotiation.

COP28 will start on November 30 and last for almost two weeks, while the exact schedule for each day will be published the night before. The conference pre-session begins on November 24.

The conference will be held at Expo City in Dubai, UAE.

2. Overcoming the Impact of Climate Change



Photo/Reuters