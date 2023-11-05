loading…

There are five Muslim-majority countries where Global Fire Power statistically has superior military strength than Israel. One of them is Indonesia. Photo/REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

JAKARTA – There are five Muslim-majority countries where statistically Global Fire Power has superior military strength than Israel.

In terms of military strength, Israel is now a quite capable country. Considering that they received various weapons assistance from the United States (US) and Europe.

Not only that, the Jewish State was also successful in building its own weapons system.

In the 2023 Global Fire Power ranking, Israel is in 18th position out of 145 countries. In this case, the Muslim-majority country which has greater military power than Israel is at the top of that ranking.

5 Muslim Majority Countries Have Greater Military Strength than Israel

1. Iran

Iran ranks 17th out of 145 countries on the Global Fire Power website. This Persian army had around 575,000 soldiers supported by various combat equipment, such as more than 4,000 tanks and 2,600 artillery pieces.

Apart from that, Iran is also equipped with 196 fighter jets and 12 attack helicopters.

Then from the naval fleet, this country is equipped with 3 corvettes, 7 frigates and 19 submarines.

2. Egypt

The Land of the Pyramids is in 14th position in the Global Fire Power ranking. Egypt has around 440 thousand troops supported by 4,664 tanks and 3,678 artillery pieces.