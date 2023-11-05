The best proposals for motocross practice. With the sector growing thanks to a continuous greater interest from enthusiasts, here is our selection of 5 unmissable motocross

November 9, 2023

The 2023 edition of Eicma is also full of new features in cross, starting from Kawasaki which renews its own KX 450 also enriching it with a version with a livery reminiscent of the 90s motorbikes, new superstructures, new brakes and important interventions on the thermal unit. Similar choice also for Yamaha with the brand new one YZ 250 also available in two color versions and also completely renewed in terms of chassis and engine. Even lovers of the mixture can satisfy themselves with the brand new one Beta 300 2T, a motorcycle completely designed for cross which joins the larger 450 already on the track for two years with the official team. Then Gas Gas which presents the new range with the frames and solutions that its Austrian cousins ​​had adopted last year. And finally the electric, the Honda by Trey Canard directly from the Japanese championship a few weeks ago, a factory bike but which marks an important entry for Honda into this type of vehicle.