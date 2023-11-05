loading…

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi arrives to hold mass in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2021. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – There are a number of Middle Eastern countries that have the largest number of Christians. One of them even became the majority.

The Middle East region is generally known as a region containing countries with Islamic populations. This cannot be denied, considering that most of the countries there have a majority Muslim population.

Apart from Islam, it turns out that there are still other religions or beliefs that are widely adhered to by citizens of Middle Eastern countries. Of the many, one can mention Christianity.

So, which Middle Eastern countries have large Christian populations? Here’s the review.

Middle Eastern Country with the Most Christians

1. Cyprus

Cyprus may be listed as a member of the European Union. However, even though people view it as a European country, they are still tied to the Middle East based on its history and geographical aspects.

During his reign, Cyprus did not emphasize official religion in the country. Based on the constitution, citizens are free to choose their own beliefs and religion.

According to data from the United States Department of State (US Department of State), the majority of the Cypriot population adheres to Orthodox Christianity. In 2019, the figure reached 89.1%.

Then, there are Islamic groups at 1.8%. Meanwhile, the rest are divided into Roman Catholics, Buddhists and others.

2. Lebanon

Lebanon is one of the smallest countries in the Middle East. The majority of the population is known to follow the Islamic religion.