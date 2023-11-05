loading…

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, delivered an important message in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah leader Syed Hassan Nasrallah addressed his followers on Friday, making his first comments on the Israel-Hamas war since it broke out on October 7.

Fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has increased along their border in recent weeks. Lebanese armed groups claimed to have lost 57 fighters while Israel said that six of its soldiers were killed in crossfire and missiles. At least six civilians were also killed.

Many expected Nasrallah to announce the group’s next steps, but he refrained from doing so, instead condemning Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Here are 5 important messages from Hassan Nasrallah

1. The October offensive was an exclusively Palestinian operation



According to Al Jazeera, Nasrallah began his speech by praising the “fallen martyrs” from Hezbollah and other groups fighting Israel, as well as the civilians who were killed.

He then also thanked “the strong and brave hands of Iraq and Yemen who are now involved in this holy war,” an apparent reference to armed groups in both countries – including the Houthis in Yemen – who are allies of Hezbollah and have launched attacks. against Israel or the United States in recent days.

He described the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, as “a major event that shook the oppression… of the occupation, the usurpation of the Zionist regime and its supporters in Washington and London”.

He said “the operation was 100 percent carried out by Palestinians, both in terms of decisions and implementation.”

“The element of secrecy was key to the success of this operation, it was a surprise, a surprising surprise, unlike what many people assumed.”

2. Independent from Iran



“This operation has nothing to do with any decisions or steps taken by other factions in the resistance axis,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Iran-led coalition of anti-Israel forces in the region.