Swinging around New York with Spider-Man is a huge pleasure, and the game of PlayStation 5 gives you many customization options, mechanics and movements to fully enjoy.

In fact, there are many mechanics in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that are quite hidden and are highly recommended to know.

On the other hand, fans of the game have discovered tricks that, intentional or not, give more options. From changing the time of the game and the atmosphere, to swinging more realistically or even flying through the sky, here are mechanics and options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that the game doesn’t tell you about.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tricks

Quick Access (and better use after version 1.4)

In the Settings menu you can activate two Quick access to the left and right buttons of the D-pad, to quickly activate any of the movements or combos in the game. And after update 1.4, a new use has been added: The charged jump (charge R2 + X) can now be done with a single tap if you activate these shortcuts.

Not only will you be able to launch yourself into the air much faster, you will also be able to use it in combat: Press your shortcut (left or right D-pad) to jump and then press Square+X to slam the ground.

A devastating attack that you couldn’t use much in combat before because it left you exposed when charging the jump, but that you can now use without fear.

Slow down time

Another thing you can activate these shortcuts is to slow down time. In the settings menu you can change the game speed go 70%, 50% or 30% slowerbut it’s something you won’t use much if you have to go in and out of the menu.

But if you activate it in Quick Access, you can activate it at any time, if for example you are in a hurry in a fight or you just want to play around and see the game in a different way.

Swing more realistically

Since we start the game we are playing in an “easy” mode without realizing it. If you enter the Settings and Game Settings menu, you will find that the option Helps with balancing It is activated at 10.

This makes the game correct our direction, avoid collisions, and connect networks more easily…

If we lower it to 1 or 0, we will have a more challenging mode, more similar to 2004’s Spider-Man 2, where we can crash and interrupt the flow of movement if we do not calculate well, especially when swinging at ground level.

Change the time of day

You can’t officially change the time of day when exploring the open world freely, but players discovered a trick to force changing the time of day in a glitch when entering Mysterio’s lairs.

First of all, you must do a manual save before, because otherwise you will not be able to return to the previous time (which in the epilogue, after beating the game, is always sunny).

To do this, take Miles Morales and go to one of these four Mysteriums, depending on the time of day you want to have:

Midtown: Night Chinatown: Dawn Central Even: Dusk Upper East Side: Rain

You also have to activating one of the Quick Accesses will slow down the game by 30%as much as possible, since you have to do one thing very quickly:

Approach the Mysterium portal with Miles When you are entering, press the control panel to open the map. If you get “Map not available” you will have to try again You must be able to open the map just at the moment in which Miles is entering the green portal Choose the Mysterium icon on the map and press Triangle to fast travel You will know that it has worked when it appears a message telling you that you will have to restart the challenge. Hit accept You will respawn within the challenge. Before the count to three ends, pause and click abandon challenge

Activate “Spider-Man Noir” mode

A trick that has become popular on social networks is to activate the “Spider-Man Noir” mode, which is actually putting the game in black and white, or almost all of it, since Spider-Man continues to appear in color (except with the Spider-Man Noir skin) and enemies can be highlighted in black or white.

It is a simple change in the menu Settings, then Video. Go down towards High Contrast Optionsand activate the option High Contrast Backgroundwhich will turn it “gray and black”.

To make it all characters are silhouettes except Spider-Manand that way it stands out on the screen, in High Contrast Options you can leave the Shading of the Hero and Allies and activate shading for NPCs and enemies (set it to black or white, whichever you prefer).

The option doesn’t hurt either. comic effects in the Screen Effects section. And if you want to play in full noir mode, the Spider-Man Noir skin is obtained at level 22.

Are you already playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5? If so, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to get the Home Run trophy, and How to get the Miles and Phin science trophy, and how to adjust the balance controls.