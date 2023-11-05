loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators condemn the genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo/Venezuelan Ministry of Peoples Power

CARACAS – There are a number of Latin American countries that support Palestine. Some of them have even cut ties with Israel.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip are increasingly fierce. This large number of fatalities has caused a number of countries in the world to react.

Most recently, one could mention Bolivia, which dared to cut diplomatic relations and withdraw its ambassador from Israel. Apart from Bolivia, it turns out that there are several other Latin American countries that also support Palestine. Who are they?

Latin American Countries That Support Palestine

1. Venezuela

Venezuela has a long history of relations with Israel. At the beginning of Israel’s founding, they were one of the countries that established diplomatic relations and supported the Jewish state’s membership in the UN.

Quoting the Middle East Monitor page, Thursday (9/11/2023), over time this relationship changed completely. During the era of President Hugo Chavez, Venezuela cut diplomatic relations with Israel in response to the 2008-2009 bombing of Gaza.

Not only that, they also expelled the Israeli ambassador and his staff, and closed the embassy in Caracas.

After that, Venezuela switched to establishing diplomatic relations with Palestine and provided access to open an embassy.

This attitude continued in the era of Nicolas Maduro’s government. The Venezuelan leader emphasized his position as a supporter of Palestine and strongly condemned all forms of Israeli violence and cruel actions.

2. Bolivia

Bolivia is the latest country to show firm support for Palestine. Some time ago, they just cut ties with Israel due to the brutal attacks that continued to occur in Gaza.