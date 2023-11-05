loading…

One million Palestinians have experienced life in Zionist prisons. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – One million Palestinians have passed through Israeli prisons since the occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since 1967. They have witnessed the cruelty of Zionist forces.

Many of the detainees on the list of prisoners to be released are being held on minor charges such as throwing stones or Molotov cocktails, which can result in up to 20 years in prison for Palestinian children, or entering Israel illegally without permission.

Others were charged with “supporting terrorism,” a charge that broadly mirrors Israel’s longstanding crackdown on Palestinians. More than two-thirds of those released were never convicted of a crime, and the vast majority of “administrative detainees” were imprisoned without being tried or charged.

The ceasefire agreement was supposed to free 150 Palestinian women and children as part of a list of 300 people Israel said it was considering freeing. The majority of them are children aged 18 and under, and almost all were arrested in the last two years.

Although Israel released 150 Palestinians during the four-day humanitarian pause, more than 168 Palestinians were arrested in the same period in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian prisoners’ association.

Here are 5 Israeli atrocities in torturing Palestinians in Zionist prisons.

1. Treating Palestinian Prisoners Inhumanely



Photo/Reuters

According to The New Arab, a number of recently released Palestinians have spoken to the media about the cruel treatment they received while in detention, and said that prison standards for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, which are known to be inhumane, have worsened since October 7 .

According to various testimonies from those released, detainees faced police units who raided their cells and fired tear gas and were subjected to assault, torture, and other ill-treatment. The prison administration reportedly cut off water and electricity, limited meals to two meals a day with a minimum amount of food provided, and prohibited access to the canteen where inmates could buy basic necessities.

2. Not Given Food and Clothing



Photo/Reuters

The cells, which used to accommodate six people, now accommodate 10 to 20 people. Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization Addameer documented abuses ranging from denial of medical care, ban on family visits, restrictions on lawyer visits, and isolation in some cases, to shortages of food, blankets, and clothing.

Mustafa Mazen Shehadeh, 17, who was freed last weekend, said he suffered “physical and psychological violence” in Israeli detention. Israa Jaabis, 38, was released on Friday after eight years. Israeli prison authorities refused him medical treatment and surgery even though he suffered severe burns to his face from the car explosion.