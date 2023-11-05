loading…

Israel conveyed false propaganda in the attack on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military claims to have found rifles, grenades and military vests in the attack on Al Shifa Hospital. But so far, Israel has found no Hamas command center. This shows that Israel always uses false propaganda in the attack on Al Shifa Hospital.

Israel on Thursday raided al-Shifa hospital in Gaza for the second day in a row.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops stormed the largest medical facility in the coastal enclave, starting at 02.00. Israel has long claimed that Hamas uses the hospital as a command center. The Israeli army said the attack had helped it find evidence to support its claims.

So, what does Israel claim to have found? The following are 5 Israeli lies in the attack on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

1. Found Hamas Rifles and Uniforms



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military released video footage from inside an undisclosed building within the medical complex.

The video shows three backpacks that the military claims were found hidden in the MRI laboratory, each containing an assault rifle, grenades, Hamas uniforms and flak jackets.

In addition, soldiers also showed an assault rifle without an ammunition clip and a laptop they said was found.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said: “These weapons are completely useless inside a hospital,” adding that he believed the materials were “only the tip of the iceberg.”

2. No Hamas Command Center was found at Al Shifa Hospital



Photo/Reuters

In the days leading up to the raid, Israel insisted that Hamas was operating the underground tunnels of al-Shifa Hospital. They also claim that the hospital is a Hamas command center and military post.