GAZA – Israel risks facing a long and bloody uprising if it defeats Hamas and occupies Gaza without a credible post-war plan to withdraw its troops and move towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

So far none of the ideas put forward by Israel, the United States and Arab countries regarding a post-war Gaza government have gained support, according to two US officials and four regional officials and four diplomats familiar with the discussions, raising concerns. Israel’s military may be mired in a prolonged security operation.

Here are 5 Israeli fears about the long war against Hamas in Gaza.

1. The rapid control of Gaza is actually a scourge for Israel



As Israel tightens its control over northern Gaza, some officials in Washington and Arab countries worry that Israel is ignoring the lessons of the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan when quick military victories were followed by years of violent militancy.

If the Hamas government in Gaza is toppled, its infrastructure destroyed and its economy devastated, the radicalization of an angry population could trigger an uprising targeting Israeli troops in the territory’s narrow streets, diplomats and officials say.

Israel, the US and many Arab countries agreed that Hamas must be ousted after it launched cross-border attacks on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages. But there is no consensus yet on what should replace it.

2. The Palestinian Authority Will Not Be Able to Lead Gaza



Arab states and Western allies say a revitalized Palestinian Authority (PA) – which partly rules the West Bank – is the right candidate to play a bigger role in Gaza, which is home to some 2.3 million people.

But the credibility of the Authority – which is led by 87-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Party – has been damaged by Hamas’ loss of control of Gaza in the 2007 conflict, its failure to stop the spread of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and accusations of widespread corruption and incompetence. .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the weekend that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take over Gaza. He said the Israeli military was the only force capable of eliminating Hamas and ensuring terrorism did not re-emerge. After Netanyahu’s comments, Israeli officials insisted that Israel had no intention of occupying the Gaza Strip.

3. No Hamas Leader Has Surrendered



Mohammed Dahlan, who was the PA’s security chief for Gaza until it lost control of the strip to Hamas and has been proposed as the future leader of a post-war government there, said Israel was wrong to believe that tightening its control over Gaza would end the conflict.