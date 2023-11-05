loading…

Many citizens in countries allied to Israel actually held pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities around the world for demonstrations over the weekend demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place on Saturday in cities including Washington, DC; London; Paris; Berlin; Milan and Dhaka. In Turkey, a convoy of Palestinian supporters headed to a US military base in the south of the country to stage a protest coinciding with the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country on Sunday.

On Saturday, at least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli attack on the al-Fakhoora school in the Jabalia refugee camp, as Israel continued air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

Since the war began, 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. So far, more children have died in Gaza in this war than in all conflicts worldwide in the last four years, according to the charity Save the Children. More than 1,400 people in Israel were killed, most in an October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Israel.

The following are 5 countries allied to Israel whose people held mass pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Large crowds held sit-in protests in London blocking Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus before marching and gathering in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters held “Freedom for Palestine” placards and chanted “ceasefire now” and “in thousands, millions, we are all Palestinians”.

London’s Metropolitan Police estimated around 30,000 people attended the rally. Police said they had made 11 arrests, including one person for displaying a placard that could incite hatred, contrary to terrorism laws.

Earlier, several protesters also gathered outside the BBC’s headquarters in London to protest the network’s coverage of the war, which they called “biased”.

Echoing Washington’s stance, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government did not call for a ceasefire, and instead advocated a humanitarian pause to allow aid into Gaza.

