GAZA – The attempted hijacking of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden at the weekend has highlighted the threat of piracy in the volatile region.

After initially believing the attack was carried out by Yemen’s Houthi group, the US military on Monday said the attack appeared to be carried out by Somali pirates, after detaining the attackers.

The following are 5 indications that Somali raiders are making a comeback after the Gaza War.

1. US Army Arrests Somali Pirates



Although there has been no confirmation, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder indicated that the five attackers captured by the US Navy were Somali.

“The incident was clearly an incident related to piracy,” he said, as reported by The New Arab.

2. Revive After Several Years of Inactivity



Attacks by Somali pirates, who have long plied the Somali basin, have reduced significantly in recent years.

Piracy flourished in the waters around the Horn of Africa – a troubled region torn by decades of instability – in the early 21st century.

This violence began to escalate rapidly after Ethiopia’s military intervention in the civil war in Somalia between 2006 and 2009.

The last successful attack was reported in August 2020 – the first successful hijacking since spring 2017.

However, at the beginning of this year, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) withdrew the “High Risk Area” designation for the western Indian Ocean region due to the absence of significant Somali pirate attacks.

This is primarily due to the presence of large multinational naval task forces – including the Indian and Chinese navies – responsible for fighting piracy.