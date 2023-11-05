Suara.com – Men sometimes often face problems where their female partners are in a bad mood. This will make whatever the man does wrong in the eyes of his female partner.

Some sometimes try to make their female partners cheerful again. However, that day actually made him go wrong so that his relationship with his partner became bad.

Because the bad mood experienced by women sometimes makes men confused about what to do to deal with it. The reason is, with women who continue to be angry and blame him, it will make some men feel annoyed too.

So what exactly do men need to do when their female partner is in a bad mood? According to the Times of India, here are several things men can do if their female partner is in a bad mood.

Bad mood illustration (freepik.com/rawpixel-com)

1. Don’t organize it

If a woman is in a bad mood, a man must be able to validate his partner’s feelings. Try to admit that the woman is not in a good mood. Therefore, let the woman’s feelings be and never try to control them. This will only make women even more annoyed.

2. Let the woman express her feelings

When they are upset, some women usually want a place to talk. Give women time to express their own feelings. Apart from that, men can also give money so that women can solve their own emotional problems.

3. Never feel unhappy

When women are in a bad mood, men shouldn’t experience the same thing. This means that the man should not feel hurt or annoyed because his partner is in a bad mood.

But men can try to make the situation more positive. Men can also provide space for women’s moods by validating and supporting them. In fact, women really need support from a male partner.

4. Don’t make things personal

When women are in a bad mood, they usually act rudely or say things that are unpleasant to hear. When women do this, men should not take it personally. Try to understand that this happened because the woman was feeling bad at the time. This will make men less likely to get emotional when their female partner is in a bad mood.

5. Set boundaries

Men must also understand the boundaries where the problems women are facing are personal matters. Therefore, not all problems faced by women are personal matters. Set limits on how the woman can handle her own problems.