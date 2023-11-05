loading…

GAZA – The Israeli Hamas ceasefire has been postponed and will only be implemented after Friday 24 November 2023. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza on Wednesday (22/11), and the ceasefire will last for 4 days.

Qatari mediation succeeded in achieving the first ceasefire in a conflict that lasted nearly seven weeks. This is a step forward that can help reduce the suffering of civilians in Gaza besieged by Israel and allow more Israeli prisoners to return home.

Behind this agreement, there are several important points of the Israeli Hamas ceasefire which will take effect soon:

1. Israel and Hamas Agree to 4-Day Ceasefire

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire for four days with various considerations and negotiations taking place between the two parties.

The ongoing ceasefire for four days has allowed more aid to come to the Gaza area, because crises are very common in Gaza at the moment.

2. Israel and Hamas Agree to Release Hostages

During the ceasefire, Israel asked that at least 50 Israeli civilians held hostage by Hamas, including women and children under 19, be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held by Israel.

50 of the 240 Israeli hostages held by Hamas will be released periodically, at least 12 per day during the four-day ceasefire.

Apart from that, the Israeli government also offered to extend the ceasefire if Hamas freed more hostages. The ceasefire will be extended by 1 day for the 10 hostages released by Hamas.

3. Israel Halts Air Traffic During Ceasefire

During the ceasefire, Hamas said that Israel had agreed to an agreement to stop air traffic in the northern Gaza area for six hours per day.

Air activity will stop from 10 am to 16.00 Gaza time. Air activity includes the use of drones and military aircraft that continue to scout the Gaza area.

4. Israel Ceases Military Action

Hamas said that Israel agreed to stop its military actions including the movement of military vehicles in all areas of Gaza as long as the ceasefire lasts.

Apart from that, Israel was also asked to allow hundreds of aid trucks to enter the Gaza area carrying medical supplies, fuel and other humanitarian aid.

Then, Israel also committed not to attack, take hostages or cause chaos during the ceasefire. As well as guaranteeing freedom of movement for Palestinians.

Not only that, Israel also asked Hamas to allow the International Red Cross to care for Israeli civilians held hostage by Hamas.

5. The ceasefire is only temporary

Even though the ceasefire will last, this does not necessarily mean that Israel will stop attacks on the Gaza region.

This is because the Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, is still warning that Israel’s military aggression attacks will continue until his country’s goals are achieved.

Those are the 5 important points of the Israeli Hamas ceasefire which will take place soon, I hope this information can be useful.

