GAZA – Yemen’s Houthi group is involved in the Israel-Hamas war raging more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in Sanaa, and said on Tuesday they had fired drones and missiles at Israel in an attack that highlighted regional risks. conflict.

Here are 5 serious impacts if the Houthi militia joins the Israel-Hamas War.

1. Hamas Achieves Victory



According to Reuters, as part of the “Axis of Resistance” supported by Iran, the Houthis have supported Palestine since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, opening a new front for the movement that has waged an eight-year war with the Saudi-led coalition in the region.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that the group had launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, and that more such attacks would occur “to help the Palestinians achieve victory”.

His remarks underscored the widening scope of the conflict that has alarmed countries including the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and reinforced fears of its fallout as Israel seeks to crush Hamas in territory it controls in the Gaza Strip.

Saree said this was the third attack by the Houthi group against Israel since the start of the conflict, appearing to confirm that they were behind the drone attack on October 28 that resulted in explosions in Egypt and Israel blamed on the Houthi group.

Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the Houthi attacks could not be tolerated, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel would respond.

The Houthi slogan is “Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews and Victory to Islam”.

The Houthi group is a key part of the “Axis of Resistance”, which opposes Israel and the United States and has been carrying out attacks in the region since October 7.

2. The US Will Intervene Further



The United States, Israel’s main ally, has deployed aircraft carriers as a deterrent to prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating. Iran also stated that it did not want war to spread.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday indicated that Tehran’s allies could go further.