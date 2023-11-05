Every day more people practice yoga in Spain. Firstly, because it is fashionable, no one can hide that, and secondly, because it is an effective way of cope with stress and the frenetic daily rhythms.

Additionally, one of the advantages of yoga is that many times it is not necessary to go anywhere to enjoy it. Especially considering that there are some ideal apps for practicing yoga without leaving home.

Here we leave you some of the most recommended to get started in the world of relaxation and take care of your physical and mental balance. You just need a little interest and your mobile phone.

Down Dog, one of the most complete apps to practice yoga without leaving home

Considering how popular yoga has become lately, it is natural that there are now many applications designed to help you in your routines. One of the most notable is Down Dog, which with its striking variety of exercises is perfect for both veterans and beginners.

This app for Android and iOS gives you the opportunity to choose from thousands of settings, or simply focus on a specific goal, such as relieving back pain or breathing better.

Yoga to lose weight, Asana

Yoga has many different paths and interpretations, from the most mystical to other extremely practical ones. The Yoga to lose weight application clearly belongs to this second group. His name already makes it clear with is Its main function: lose weight and have a healthier and more toned body.

Additionally, it also offers customized challenges to meet within specific deadlines. It is available for Android and iOS.

Yoga for beginners

Yoga for beginners is a completely free application to practice this discipline without leaving home. Everything in it is perfectly explained, every posture, every exercise, every objective, and it does not require any equipment.. It is designed to be done one hundred percent at your home.

In addition to improving your physical condition, this Android app places great emphasis on helping you relax and escape daily stress.

Yoga Prenatal

Also developed by the team behind Dog Down, in this case it is an app specifically designed for pregnant women. For this reason, it allows, on Android and iOS, to do specific exercises for each month of pregnancy.

It also focuses on reducing problems derived from pregnancy, such as back or leg pain.

Xuan Lan Yoga

Xuan Lan Yoga is the mobile version of the well-known platform, with all itss videos, postures, tips and recommendations, both for those starting out in the world of yoga and for experts. Everyone will find in it a challenge tailored to their objectives.

Something you should keep in mind is that this app, also available for Android and iOS, offers a free trial period of 14 days from the moment you sign up. Then it is necessary to go to checkout.

So, as you can see, there are many different options to enter the world of yoga without having to leave home. Furthermore, this discipline adapts well to the time and characteristics of each user.

If you are thinking about starting to explore the possibilities of your body and mind, you just need to have your mobile device and the will to do so.