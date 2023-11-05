loading…

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh revealed 5 visions of Hamas in fighting Israel. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that his group has presented a “comprehensive vision” to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“This vision starts with stopping aggression, opening borders, exchanging prisoners, and opening political horizons to establish a Palestinian state and self-determination,” Haniyeh said in a televised speech, reported by Anadolu.

“However, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is delaying and deceiving his supporters with false promises,” he added.

Haniyeh said the current conflict was caused by Netanyahu “who leads a group of ‘right-wing racist fascists’.”

The Hamas leader demanded that Israel’s supporters, including the United States, “stop obstructing international efforts to stop the aggression.”

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,300 people have died in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Apart from the large number of casualties and displacement, supplies of basic commodities for the 2.3 million people in Gaza are running low due to the Israeli siege.

