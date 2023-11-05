loading…

Hamas prepared a death trap for the Israeli army in its land invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas has prepared for a long, drawn-out war in the Gaza Strip and is confident it can hold off Israel’s advance long enough to force its arch enemy to agree to a ceasefire.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, has stockpiled weapons, missiles, food and medical supplies, according to a Reuters source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. The group believes thousands of its fighters can hold out for months in a city that has tunnels dug deep beneath the Palestinian enclave and frustrates Israeli forces with urban guerrilla tactics.

Ultimately, Hamas believes international pressure on Israel to end the siege, as the number of civilian casualties mounts, could force a ceasefire and negotiated settlement that would see the militant group emerge with concrete concessions such as the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli ones. hostage.

The group has made it clear to the US and Israel through Qatari-mediated indirect hostage negotiations that it wants to force the release of prisoners in exchange for hostages.

In the long term, Hamas says it wants to end Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza, as well as halt Israeli settlement expansion and what Palestinians see as a crackdown by Israeli security forces on the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s holiest mosque. temple in Jerusalem.

Here are 5 Hamas strategies in trapping the Israeli army in their ground invasion.

1. Preparing for a Long Term War



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, Adeeb Ziadeh, a Palestinian expert in international affairs at Qatar University who studies Hamas, said the group definitely has a long-term plan to follow up its attacks on Israel.

“Those who carried out the October 7 attack with this level of finesse, skill level, precision and intensity, must have prepared themselves for long-term combat. Hamas could not have carried out such an attack without thorough preparation. and mobilized to achieve those results,” Ziadeh told Reuters.

2. Preparing for Street Fighting



Photo/Reuters

Washington expects Hamas to try to hamper Israeli forces in street fighting in Gaza and inflict substantial military casualties as well as Israeli public support for a protracted conflict, said a source familiar with the White House’s thinking, which called for doing so. remain anonymous to speak freely.

Nonetheless, Israeli officials have stressed to their American counterparts that they are ready to confront Hamas’ guerrilla tactics as well as withhold international criticism of their attacks, according to the sources. Whether the country has the ability to eliminate Hamas or simply weaken the organization remains an open question, the source added.

3. Preparing 40,000 Fighters and Guerrillas in an 80 Meter Deep Tunnel



Photo/Reuters