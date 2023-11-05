GaN chargers are one of those accessories that once you try them you wonder how you managed to live so long without them. And these power adapters have managed to reduce the size of an accessory that until now was a brick. What if you could charge all your devices at once, at maximum power and with a pocket charger? That is the magic of this technology.

Index

See all sections

One charger for everything

The arrival of the USB-C port has allowed accessories to benefit from many functions, and among them is fast charging. These chargers offer this port, and are capable of self-regulation according to the needs of the connected device. Thus, with several ports available, we can connect several devices, and distribute the total power of the charger according to its possibilities.

In addition, the power of some models reaches really high figures with which to charge a laptop and a phone at the same time and at maximum speed. And everything, from a very compact and portable format that a few years ago was unthinkable.

These are some of the chargers that you can find in offer for Black Friday and they are quite worth it:

Baseus 140W charger

Powerful 140W charger with which you can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. With the three ports occupied, the energy is distributed in 100W + 20W + 18W. You can apply an additional discount coupon to leave it at 59.99 euros.

Anker 735 Nano II 65W

This tiny 65W model is completely portable, and is capable of charging three devices simultaneously (40W + 12W + 12W). It is perfect for use with laptops and for taking on trips.

VoltMe GaN III 30W

One of the most compact and powerful chargers you can find. It is ideal for those looking for the smallest possible size and maximum power, as it offers 30W through a USB-C and another USB-A port.

70W GaN charger

This powerful model draws attention for its spectacular price, since with 70W of power, its two USB-C ports and USB-A port are capable of recharging a laptop and electronic devices (48W + 18W + 18W when used at the same time ).

uGreen Nexode 300W

The total beast. A 300W charging station with which you can recharge all types of devices. It has a USB-C port with 140W independent, three other USB-C ports and a USB-A port. With everything working at the same time, the energy is divided into 140W + 65W + 45W + 30W + 25W. Excellent opportunity to take advantage of a 26% discount.