Discover the best pre-Black Friday deals at PcComponentes with an exclusive selection of gaming headphones. Improve your gaming experience with cutting-edge technology and unbeatable prices.

The season of Black Friday is just around the corner, and with it comes some of the best technology and gaming deals of the year. Among the most sought after products, gaming headphones stand out for their combination of design, comfort and cutting-edge technology.

A good couple of auriculares gaming It can make all the difference in detecting crucial in-game sounds, communicating effectively with your team, and most importantly, enjoying long hours of gaming in comfort.

This year, PcComponentes has brought forward the celebration with significant discounts on a selection of high-quality gaming headsets. Therefore, below, we present to you five of the best gaming headphones available at PcComponenteseach with unique features and offers that you can’t miss.

So if you are thinking of renewing your headphones or gifting them to someone special, keep reading. We’ll take you through each of these five featured models to help you make the best purchasing decision this Black Friday.

HyperX Cloud II: 49,99 euros

The headphones HyperX Cloud II They are not just another accessory for your gaming setup, they are a statement of style and performance. They are built to last and to offer comfort during even the longest gaming sessions. His robust structure ensures resistance and durability, while the Exclusive viscoelastic headband from HyperX guarantees unmatched comfort.

They are perfect for any type of game, especially shooters, thanks to their gooseneck microphone which will allow you to communicate clearly with your team. And best of all, they are compatible with a wide range of platformsfrom PC to consoles and mobiles.

Logitech G535 Wireless por 89,99 euros

When we talk about wireless freedom and convenience, Logitech G535 Wireless They are an obvious choice. Equipped with the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, these headphones offer a low-latency, high-performance connection, ideal for intense gaming sessions. Imagine having up to 33 hours of play with a single charge and a freedom of movement up to 12 meters.

Order tan solo 236 grams and its suspension headband distributes weight evenly, while the memory foam cups y sports mesh fabric They guarantee comfort. They have controls integrated into the headset and a microphone that is muted when lifted. The Discord certification Ensures clear and crisp communication.

Razer Kraken V3 for 87 euros

Los Razer Kraken V3 They are the perfect combination of advanced technology and ergonomic design. These RGB gaming headphones come equipped with THX Spatial Audiooffering a 7.1 surround sound. Los Razer Triforce 50mm titanium diaphragms They provide exceptional audio quality, reproducing treble, midrange and bass with surprising clarity.

Comfort is not far behind, with plush memory foam ear pads and one plush padded headband, guaranteeing comfort even during long gaming sessions. And to complete the experience, they include the Razer Hyperclear cardioid microphone for crystal clear communication, and Razer Chroma RGB technology to personalize your look.

Forgeon General for 78.49 euros

Forgeon presents the General Wireless. Weighing only 350 grams, these headphones offer you the comfort and freedom you need to enjoy your favorite games without restrictions. His 2.4Ghz wireless technology y Bluetooth gives you a wide range of motion, and the inclusion of a cable de 3.5 mm ensures you will never run out of battery.

Additionally, they offer two sets of pads, in leather and fabric, so you can choose the one that best suits you, ensuring comfort in any condition. AND its compatibility is unmatchedworking with virtually any device and gaming platform.

Corsair Void RGB ELITE Wireless por 79,99 euros

Los Corsair Void RGB ELITE Wireless They are a symphony of design, comfort and performance. With custom fit 50mm neodymium audio transducers, these headphones promise high quality sound. The 2.4 GHz wireless connection ensures an uninterrupted gaming experience, with up to 16 hours of autonomy and a 12 meter range.

Its design is enhanced by a Customizable RGB lighting on each earcup. They feature a microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam pads, optimized omnidirectional microphone Capture your voice clearly and software CORSAIR iCUEwhich gives you full control over the equalizer settings, the 7.1 surround sound and more. And they have Discord certification!

