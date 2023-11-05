loading…

GAZA – The agreement anticipated and longed for by all conflicting parties in Gaza and the international community has finally been agreed upon.

In many ways, this is unclear, starting from the time accepted by all parties – Wednesday evening and throughout the 8-hour time zone between Qatar, the main intermediary, and Washington, the main force driving the Israeli cabinet, with its reluctant and eager ministers, to accept it.

The terms of the deal are vague, perhaps intentional: An official statement from Qatar calls it a “humanitarian pause” but media in the Arab world and Israel appear to prefer a “ceasefire” or “ceasefire,” as do world media. Despite the differences in meaning between these terms, this reflects how sensitive the indirect negotiations that lasted for weeks were.

In keeping with the uneasy and tense relationship between Israeli and Hamas negotiators, its duration is unclear: Leaks in the final days of indirect talks ranged from three to five days. In the end, the timeframe fell somewhere in the middle, at four days, but, more unclearly, the deal allowed for a one-day extension for each additional wave of 10 Hamas captives released.

The final uncertainty is when this tough deal will come into effect – which will be announced at the end of Wednesday.

Here are 5 benefits of the ceasefire for Hamas.

1. Gaining Political Acceptance in the International Community



Being a negotiating party with the State of Israel, albeit through intermediaries, Hamas gained political acceptance in the international community. In just six weeks since October 7, its status changed from “a terrorist group that is unacceptable in any negotiations” to “an organization that has control on the ground.”

“Even though Israel and the United States continue to call them “terrorists”, a term that usually means “people with whom we do not negotiate”, they have acknowledged the reality and accepted Palestinian organizations as opposing parties in negotiations,” said Zoran Kusovac, a geopolitical observer and the Middle East, reported by Al Jazeera.

To be sure, Hamas and Israel have negotiated ceasefires in the past, always through third-party mediation, usually through Egypt. However, this is more of a tactical problem on the battlefield and not a full international agreement involving several countries.

2. Gain Psychological Victory



Hamas achieved an important psychological, political and strategic victory: The Israeli cabinet and the US president have negotiated with Hamas, reached an agreement and stated publicly that they intend to honor it. Two months ago, the current reality would have been unimaginable.