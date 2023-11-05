The late Bibi Andriansyah’s younger brother, Fujianti Utami or familiarly known as Fuji, is now increasingly known to the wider community. Just like other Indonesian celebrities, Fuji’s personal life and movements are in the public spotlight. This makes him not free from controversy.

Most recently, Fuji was even ridiculed by several netizens for using harsh language towards a former employee and allegedly withholding the employee’s salary.

So, what is Fuji’s figure like and the controversies that have befallen him? Here is the review:

1. Alluded to by Nikita Mirzani

When Fuji first became famous, Nikita Mirzani teased Fadly Faisal’s younger brother by alluding to a fee of Rp. 30 million to invite him and his older brother to discuss the unfortunate incident that befell their family.

However, Fuji said that he was annoyed because Nikita Mirzani invited him only a few days after the accident that killed Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah, where he was still in mourning.

Not only that, Nikita Mirzani also called Fuji a songong little boy who likes to get drunk in nightclubs. Even though it has been insinuated like that, Fuji and Nikita Mirzani recently met at the airport to go on a trip around Europe together. The two seem to have a good relationship.

2. The clothes are too sexy

Tariq Halilintar’s ex-girlfriend was also in the public spotlight for wearing clothes that were too revealing when she was on holiday in Bali. In the photo, Fuji is wearing clothes that expose her stomach and chest too much.

However, Fuji seems to be reading netizens’ comments. As a result, he covered his chest several times when taking photos.

3. Call Rafael Adwel shit

Fuji’s remarks to Rafael Adwel, his co-star in the film Bukan Cinderella, were highlighted by the public and called inappropriate. At that time, Fuji and Rafael Adwel were being interviewed regarding the film they were starring in.

During the interview session, Fuji repeatedly said “unclean” to Rafael Adwel, even though it was in a joking context. However, Fuji’s words drew criticism from the public. Afterwards, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover apologized.

Portrait collage of Tissa Biani and Fuji. (source: (Instagram))

4. Fuji Fans with Tissa Biani

Recently, Fuji has been in the spotlight again because of the behavior of his fans who are fanatical and often compare him to other celebrities, one of which is Tissa Biani. This made Tissa Biani fed up and finally opened her voice.

Tissa Biani said that Fuji fans are fans who have no ethics and morals because they often put him down. Because of his fans’ actions, Fuji was also attacked by netizens. Even so, Fuji has apologized to Tissa Biani because of the treatment of his fans.

5. Using harsh language towards employees

Recently, the public was shocked by the contents of private messages between Fuji and his former employees. The reason is, Fuji used harsh language when scolding his employee.

Not only that, Fuji is also said to be withholding its employees’ salaries. However, according to Haji Faisal’s statement, Fuji did not withhold the employee’s salary, but instead asked the employee to come to the house because apparently the employee suddenly stopped working and left without saying goodbye.

These are some of the controversies of Fujianti Utami alias Fuji so far, since his name became popular and known to many people.