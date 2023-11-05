loading…

The riots in Dublin, Ireland, were triggered by attacks on children at school. Photo/Reuters

DUBLIN – Protesters in Dublin fought with police, torched vehicles and looted shops on Thursday after three children were injured in a knife attack outside a school.

Here are 5 triggers for riots in Dublin, Ireland.

1. Triggered by attacks on children



Photo/Reuters

Three children were among five people injured on Thursday in a knife attack outside Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire, a school for primary-aged children.

Police said it appeared a man in his 50s attacked a number of people shortly after 13:30 GMT on Thursday. Community members intervened in the early stages of the attack.

The man suspected to be behind the attack was also injured and detained. Police said they do not suspect anyone else was involved.

According to local reports, the attack occurred when students were leaving school. Following the attack, violent unrest broke out just after 18:00 GMT when a group of 50 anti-immigrant protesters broke through police barriers.

2. Right Wing Groups Are Angry



Photo/Reuters

Police blamed right-wing agitators for starting the violence. Some people shouted “get them out” and one of them kicked the rearview mirror of a police car. Vehicles were burned and shops looted.

Police said more than 400 officers, including many in riot gear, were deployed in Dublin city center to quell the unrest. Ireland’s police chief said on Friday that 34 people had been arrested in connection with the riots. Of them, “32… will appear in court this morning,” Police Commissioner Drew Harris said at a press conference, reported by Al Jazeera.

3. Hooligans Accused of Acting



Photo/Reuters

Police said the unrest was driven by “crazy factions and hooligans driven by right-wing ideology” and warned against “misinformation”. Police would not comment on the identity or nationality of the detained man.

Parnell Square East is a Georgian square in the heart of Dublin. It borders the Garden of Remembrance and stretches south towards O’Connell Street, Dublin’s main thoroughfare.

Following the attack, police lines were installed around the Irish Parliament building and Leinster House. Police Commissioner Harris said 13 shops were damaged or looted, 11 police cars were damaged and destroyed as well as three buses and one tram.

4. The situation can be controlled

According to authorities, Dublin city center is now calm, but officers are still operating and monitoring the situation. Dublin City Council’s Traffic and Incident Management Center said northbound O’Connell Street was closed while Parnell Square East and North were closed.