Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was the target of an assassination scenario by Indian intelligence agents. Photo/Business Today

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Justice has announced the indictment of an Indian man accusing him of working for the Indian government to carry out an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

Wednesday’s official charges, linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the attempted murder of US citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, followed a newspaper leak referring to the case.

Statements from US officials that India may have been involved in extrajudicial assassination attempts in friendly countries come six months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of another Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, near Vancouver.

Here are 5 Facts about the Operational Scenario to Kill Sikh Separatists in the US.

1. Involving Indian Intelligence Agencies

The US Department of Justice announced murder-for-hire and conspiracy charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, 52. Gupta is believed to be a resident of India.

Federal prosecutors described Gupta as a fellow employee of an Indian government agency identified only as “CC-1.” The employee, CC-1, previously described himself as a senior field officer working in security and intelligence management. CC-1, according to the indictment, previously worked with the Central Reserve Police Force, the leading paramilitary force of the Indian government.

The indictment accuses CC-1 of directing the assassination plot from India and recruiting Gupta around May 2023 to coordinate it.

CC-1 directed Gupta to contact criminal associates to carry out the murder. Gupta contacted someone he believed to be a criminal associate. But in reality, according to the Justice Department, people employed by Gupta – unbeknownst to him – were sources working undercover for US law enforcement. This source then connected him to a “hitman” who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer, working for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Gupta agreed to pay the hitman $100,000 for the job, paying him a down payment of $15,000 in cash in Manhattan around June 9.

Gupta was arrested and jailed by Czech authorities on June 30 and is awaiting extradition. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years. A federal district court will determine the sentence.

2. The Indian government denies it

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the act of carrying out killings outside the region was an act that was “against government policy”.

On Wednesday, the Indian government said it would formally investigate the concerns and take necessary action based on the findings of a panel set up on November 18. Bagchi did not elaborate further on the investigation.

“We continue to expect accountability from the Indian government based on the results of their investigation,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

3. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Accused of Involvement in Sikh Separtist Activities

The indictment comes a week after reports first emerged that US authorities had thwarted a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in the US on November 22. The leader was identified as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.