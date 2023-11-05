loading…

Israel's bomb attack on Gaza cost the country Rp. 31 trillion.

GAZA – Israel’s first response to the Hamas attack on October 7 was to send its air force to bomb Gaza. The Israeli Air Force was given a long list of potential targets, whether attack-related or not.

The logic was to demonstrate to Israelis and Palestinians that Israel was not defeated but could muster a swift, decisive and brutal response.

Israel initially released reports on the number of airstrikes it carried out, but perhaps realizing that admitting it had bombed Gaza thousands of times was bad public relations, it instead switched to reporting the number of “targets” it targeted. The latest figures released about a week ago claimed 12,000 targets were attacked. Without knowing the specifics of how they were attacked and what means were used, the numbers don’t mean much.

Here are 5 facts about Israel’s losses in the Gaza war.

1. 18,000 Tons of Bombs Dropped on Gaza



However, much can be inferred from the total number of bombs used. This week, Palestinian officials reported that 18,000 tons of bombs had been dropped on Gaza. The devastation on the field is consistent with these numbers.

Almost all of the bombs dropped were US-designed Mk80s, which had been in service since the Vietnam War. Originally designed as a conventional free-fall weapon or “dumb bomb,” it has been continuously modernized with advanced targeting devices that turn it into a “smart bomb.” These bombs were made in various sizes, classified by total weapon weight: 120kg (265lb), 250kg (551lb), 500kg (1,102lb) and 1,000kg (2,204lb).

The Israeli air force uses three main types of fixed-wing aircraft, all US-made. The primary role of the F-15 fighter jet is to secure air superiority although some can also be used as bombers. Israel ordered 75 of the newest F-35 fighter-bombers and has so far received around 40 units. These jets may not be used to bomb Gaza, but they patrol the skies to deal with any threat. This week, a video was released showing an F-35 shooting down a Houthi cruise missile launched at Israel from Yemen.

The workhorse of the bombing of Gaza was the F-16, an old and proven aircraft. Israel built a version of the fighter jet modified to suit its tactics with a second crew member whose main job was to control precision weapons. About 100 are in service. Although each F-16 could carry 7 tons, for practical purposes, it can be assumed that each F-16 took off with four bombs.

If the four bombs were the 1,000 kg version, it would take 4,500 flights to deliver 18,000 tons of bombs. However, not all the bombs used were the heaviest types, so the number of bombings in Gaza was probably closer to 6,000 bombs.

The Air Force has about 170 F-16s of all versions. In any air force, about 20 percent of aircraft are out of service due to routine maintenance, upgrades or repairs. Israel is known for its professional and rapid support, so around 150 F-16s may be in service at any time. As the campaign continues, this number will begin to decrease as continued use requires additional maintenance and replacement of worn parts. But that will happen gradually, and Israel will be able to keep more than 100 F-16s in flying condition at any time.