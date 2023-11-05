Suara.com – Shocking news came from Irish Bella. Secretly, she officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ammar Zoni, at the Depok Religious Court, West Java.

This was conveyed directly by the Chairman of the Depok Religious Court, M. Kamal Syarif to the media crew.

They have also held their first trial. However, they both agreed that they were not present for the meeting.

So what are the facts about the divorce lawsuit filed by Irish Bella against her husband, Ammar Zoni? Here’s the review.

1. News of Divorce Appeared Since Ammar Zoni Went to Prison

Media crews have heard news that Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella’s marriage has broken up since Ammar was arrested again for narcotics.

Their household was increasingly hit by rumors of divorce after Irish Bella never showed up when her husband was in court.

2. Ammar Zoni Denies His Household Is Troubled

Ammar Zoni was released on October 4 2023. After being released, he admitted that his household was in good condition. He also clarified that Irish Bella never visited him because of her own wishes.

3. Officially Suing for Divorce

The news of the rift between Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella’s household was finally revealed. Irish Bella has secretly filed for divorce from Ammar Zoni, on Monday (6/11/2023). He filed a lawsuit online, case number 3153/Pdt.G/2023/PA Depok.

4. Has undergone initial trial

Irish Bella and Ammar Zoni’s first divorce trial was held on November 16 2023. Unfortunately, neither of them was present at the trial. They are represented by their respective legal teams.

5. A follow-up hearing will be held next Thursday

Reportedly, the follow-up divorce trial for Irish Bella and Ammar Zoni will continue on Thursday 23 November 2023.

These are some facts regarding the divorce lawsuit filed by Irish Bella against Ammar Zoni.