The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, is always a target for assassination by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Ismail Haniyeh is the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau. As the highest leader in the Hamas factional structure, Haniyeh is always on the list of assassinations by Israeli intelligence and military.

His whereabouts are unknown, although there are reports that he moves between Turkey and Qatar.

Haniyeh replaced Khaled Meshaal’s position since 2017.

5 Facts about Ismail Haniyeh

1. Growing up in a Gaza Strip Refugee Camp

Haniyeh was born on January 29, 1962. Since childhood, he grew up in the Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Quoting the Economic Times, Thursday (23/11/2023), Haniyeh spent his childhood with difficulties in a refugee camp. Like other children, he also spent his primary education at a UN-run school.

After growing up, Haniyeh entered the Islamic University of Gaza. During college, he was quite active in various activities, including joining the Islamic student association which was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

2. Joined Hamas during the First Intifada

The beginning of Haniyeh’s involvement with Hamas occurred during the first intifada. After that, he spent time in an Israeli prison before finally being exiled to Lebanon.

When he returned to Palestine, Haniyeh received a warm welcome from Hamas. During a certain period, he even served as an assistant to the founder of Hamas; Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

After the death of the previous Hamas leader, Haniyeh was appointed to be part of the secret collective leadership. As a result, he succeeded in bringing Hamas to victory in the 2006 legislative elections and became Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.