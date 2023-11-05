loading…

Condition of Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, Gaza Strip, November 8 2023. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Recently Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital was the target of an Israeli attack seeking to destroy Hamas infrastructure in Gaza.

The Zionist colonial regime’s attacks on Gaza have killed more than 14,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

This hospital is one of the largest and oldest health facilities in the Gaza Strip. Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital has also witnessed the history of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

After the attack occurred, Al-Shifa Gaza Hospital is no longer fully operational as before. To find out more about the Gaza hospital, see the complete facts below.

Five Facts about Al Syifa Hospital in Gaza

1. Largest Hospital in Gaza

Al Syifa Hospital is the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. This hospital has three special facilities, namely surgery, internal medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology.

Since its founding in 1946, this hospital has become a center for healing illnesses for Palestinians in Gaza. This is because the Al Syifa Hospital house is included in the general hospital category.

2. Become a place of refuge for Palestinians

Located in the Gaza Strip, this hospital was also one of the safest places for Palestinians to take refuge. They took cover in the hospital room until someone hid in the basement.

Not only residents, this place is also a storage container for Palestinian military weapons. This could happen because previously public places or facilities were the safest zones to hide.

3. Shortage of Medicine Stock

As a hospital located in a war zone, the mobility of medical equipment is often disrupted. As a result, many patients died due to a lack of medicine stock.