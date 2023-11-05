loading…

Demonstrators in La Paz, Bolivia, show support for the Palestinian struggle in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip are getting worse. This condition has caused a number of countries in the world to cut diplomatic relations or withdraw their ambassadors from the Jewish state.

Israel’s continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip continue. Even though they claim that their target is Hamas soldiers, the fact is that many innocent civilians are also their victims.

Israel’s actions drew a lot of criticism from the international community. Most recently, several countries have even taken firm steps by recalling their ambassadors and cutting off diplomatic relations.

Countries That Cut Diplomatic Relations or Withdraw Ambassadors from Israel

1. Bolivia

Bolivia is a landlocked country in South America. Recently, they decided on a firm stance regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Monday (6/11/2023), Bolivia cut off its diplomatic relations with Israel. This was done on the basis of condemnation of Israel’s brutal military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Maria Nela Prada as Minister of the Presidency also said that her party would also send humanitarian aid to Gaza. Furthermore, Bolivia demands that Israel immediately stop its senseless attacks on Palestinians.

Responding to the news of the severance of diplomatic relations, Israel said that Bolivia had received bad influence from the Ayatollah regime in Iran. Apart from that, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also does not consider this severance of relations to be a big problem.

Looking back, Bolivia actually did something similar in 2009. However, around 2020 relations recovered after the election of a new ruler.

2. Colombia

Bolivia’s neighbors also took firm action against Israel. They recalled their ambassador to Israel on the grounds that the Jewish state had committed unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.