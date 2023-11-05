loading…

The Gaza region, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the war against Hamas. The five countries that hold the UNSC veto take different positions on the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are five countries ruling the UN Security Council (DK), namely the United States (US), China, Russia, France and England. The five permanent members and owners of veto rights take different positions Israel-Hamas war.

The five countries that have veto rights have never been united in responding to international security issues, including the current war in Gaza.

On October 26, the US submitted a draft resolution for the UNSC to act in the Israel-Hamas war by calling for a humanitarian pause and a stop to other parties arming Hamas.

Russia and China vetoed the resolution from America because Washington openly defended Israel unconditionally, including supplying weapons to the Zionist military – which further exacerbated the crisis in Gaza.

On October 31, it was the turn of the draft resolution proposed by Russia for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to be vetoed by America. Washington argued that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas to regroup – despite the fact that thousands of Palestinian civilians were killed by Israeli military bombardment in Gaza.

The Alignment of the 5 Countries Holding the UNSC Veto in the Israel-Hamas War

1. United States

The United States openly defends Israel without reservation. Washington, like Tel Aviv, has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Washington is the largest donor to the Israeli military. In fact, President Joe Biden said on one occasion that if the state of Israel had never existed, America would have founded it.

2. England

Just like America, Britain is also a close ally of Israel which supports the Zionist military in the current war against Hamas.

London and Washington support what they call Israel’s “right to defend itself” against Hamas attacks.

3. Russia

Russia takes a neutral or non-aligned position. Moscow has never explicitly condemned Hamas for the October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and took hundreds hostage.