Tesla billionaire Elon Musk refuses to visit Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Billionaire Elon Musk, accused of posting anti-Semitic content on his social media platform X, on Monday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel.

Accompanied by Netanyahu, the tech billionaire also visited a kibbutz that was raided by Hamas fighters on October 7, in an attack that left 1,200 people dead and sparked Israel’s deadliest military offensive on Gaza. Nearly 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment in the coastal enclave.

Musk is said to support Israel’s war in Gaza after a trip made during the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Musk also agreed not to provide internet access to Gaza via his satellite company Starlink without Israel’s approval.

Here are 5 controversies about Elon Musk’s visit to Israel.

1. Visiting Israel for advertising purposes



Photo/Reuters

Musk’s visit to Israel, which comes amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, follows a backlash against posts on , potentially triggering a wave of advertising pulls from the platform by giants like Apple and IBM, costing millions of dollars.

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with a social media post that accused Jews of encouraging “dialectical hatred” against white people. Musk’s remarks came under fire in the United States from the White House as “disgusting”.

Musk has also been accused of allowing advertising from major companies alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist content.

X also faces an investigation from the European Union over the spread of disinformation and violent content regarding Israel’s war on Gaza.

Musk has criticized or denied findings from organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Center for Countering Digital Hate that X has seen an increase in hate speech since he became CEO last year.

X has sued Media Matters after accusing the media watchdog of manipulating algorithms to drive away advertisers.

2. Support Israel in eliminating Hamas



Photo/Reuters